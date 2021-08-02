Sky turns green as a mysterious green meteor falls to earth with massive explosion: Video

Istanbul: A meteor fell on earth causing a massive explosion in the Izmir city in Turkey on Saturday at 2 a.m. The sky has turned green as the meteor crashed to the earth. The incident had shocked the residents and also has given rise to speculations of the object being a falling satellite or an Unidentified flying object (UFO).

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media. The videos that are circulating on social media show the object streaking over the city of Izimir, before disappearing behind the landscape with a bright flare.

A ‘meteor’ crashes to the earth in one of the videos, generating a loud explosion and turning the sky green for a few seconds. Another video shows the meteor flare in a bright greenish white before falling towards Earth

Meteor in ?zmir Turkey.

A bizarre green meteor fell to Earth. Footage Shows Meteor turning the sky a Brilliant Green.@AliSahin501 pic.twitter.com/cD10gVqOIv — Syed Muhammad Madni (@M1Pak) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Dr. Hasan Ali Dal, an astrophysics professor in Turkey has said that the event is known as ‘fireball’ and not meteor or UFO. The incident took place as a meteor began to burn up as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

A green #meteor was seen over #Izmir #Turkey. This is not a meteor, just a tiny/demo missile/bomb shot from satellite ??. Notice the fire ? as meteor enters Earth's atmosphere, you will see same effects in next videos in this thread.

1/5 ? pic.twitter.com/m4S1vdQdAw — Ehsan Elahi (@VerySmartEhsan) August 1, 2021

It usually burns away in the upper atmosphere. It should be considered as a more specific version of the phenomenon known as a shooting star among the people and it is often experienced during periods of meteorite rains,’ he tweeted. The meteor could be part of the Perseid Meteor Shower, which occurs every year throughout July and August said Dal.

During July and August around 50 meteors pass through the sky in an hour at over 1,00,000 mph. Its remnants do not even reach the earth most of the time.