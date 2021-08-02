Wildfires ravage Turkish resorts, tourists, villagers flee

For the fifth day, wildfires raged near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla, as more bodies were discovered, bringing the death toll to eight, and villagers lost their homes and animals.

On August 1, residents and tourists fled the danger in small boats, while the coast guard and two Navy ships stood by at sea in case a larger evacuation was required. Mazikoy, in Mugla Province, was also engulfed in flames, and villagers who were forced to flee were left devastated.

Nurten Almaz, a farmer, said she had lost everything. She said, ‘I feel so much pain like I’ve lost a child.’ The 63-year-old woman was evicted from her home and her animals, as well as ‘a century of human labour.’ She demanded the death penalty for anyone who may have been responsible for the fire.

As the flames approached Cokertme village, residents were forced to flee. As the fire grew closer, some people boarded boats and others fled by car. Fire trucks and cars rushed to escape fires raging on all sides in one video. From afar, the village looked apocalyptic after nightfall, with flames engulfing the dark hills.

As they drove away from the fire, people near Cokertme and Mazi experienced ‘hell,’ according to Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras. He said the fire could not be put out and that he hoped to protect residential areas, but that the trees were too late.