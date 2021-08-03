A public insult: PM Modi reacts on TMC leader’s papri chaat remark

New Delhi: Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister is distressed over TMC MP Derek O’ Brien’s remark about making ‘papri chaat’, calling it an insult to the people who elected MPs. Prime Minister Modi attended a party meeting of the BJP Parliamentary party along with Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other BJP leaders before the start of Tuesday’s session.

Minister Pralhad Joshi said PM Modi called Derek O’Brien’s statement ‘insulting’. Yesterday, a tweet was posted by TMC (MP Derek O’Brien). ‘PM Modi called it an insult to MPs and expressed disappointment,’ Joshi said. The tearing of papers and throwing them into the air without apologizing is an indication of arrogance, PM added.

#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill ?(See shocking chart?) Passing legislation or making papri chaat! pic.twitter.com/9plJOr5YbP — Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) August 2, 2021

Derek O’Brien criticized the Centre for rushing the passage of bills in Parliament on Monday. He tweeted, ‘In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 bills at an average of under seven minutes per bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!’

Muraleedharan: Opposition’s acts insult Parliament.

During the BJP’s Parliamentary party meeting, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, ‘Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both houses’. The person who ripped the paper is not repentant for his actions. The comments made by a senior MP about the passage of bills are derogatory’.

‘Prime Minister Modi also said that no effort would be spared to fulfill our commitment to the people. PM Modi talked about how e-Rupi will benefit people in a targeted and purpose-specific manner. Many schemes are sometimes used for other purposes, but e-Rupi will eliminate this problem,’ said V Muraleedharan.

According to V Muraleedharan, PM Modi shared happy news from the month of July as well. ‘We had Rs 1.16 lakh cr GST collection in July, while news of the achievement of the hockey teams or the bronze medal won by PV Sindhu came in July,’ he said.