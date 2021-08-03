One in a Billion: The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition Launched

BMW India has launched the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition today. BMW’s flagship model is presented in a new avatar with exclusive personalization, iconic M performance, and handcrafted precision. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, limited units of the Individual Edition can now be booked at shop.bmw.in.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, ‘BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Plant Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalization and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance. This winning combination takes the story of contemporary luxury forward into the future by allowing customers to express their personality. The new BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is an exclusive limited edition that achieves a peerless symbiosis of performance and individualization.’

Limited units of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition are available at INR 1,42,90,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies, and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, log on to www.bmw.in.

The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is available in two exciting BMW Individual metallic colours – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey with exclusive leather ‘Nappa’ with extended contents/stitching – Mocha and Black combination upholstery.

The Design Pure Excellence interior package sets brilliant accents that underline the contemporary, luxurious and aesthetic character with unique craftsmanship. M Sport exterior and powerful engine produces an adrenalin-rich combination to set the hearts of motorsport fans pounding.

Customers of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main pillars: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

BMW India Financial Services offer customized and flexible financial solutions as per individual requirements. BMW 360? offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Customers will enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience with low monthly payments and flexible end-of-term options. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduces the cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans starting at INR 51,700 for 3 years/40,000 kms.