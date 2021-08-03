PM Modi watches India-Belgium hockey semi-final match, says ‘proud of our team’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like the rest of the country, was watching the men’s hockey semi-final match between India and Belgium at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics this morning.

PM Modi said he is already proud of what the team has accomplished in the Olympics so far as he watches the semi-final.

‘I’m watching India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi-Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best,’ Modi tweeted.

Belgium took an early lead in the match when Loick Luypaert scored a goal in the first few minutes of the first quarter, putting India on the back foot right away.

India fought back in the second half, scoring goals in quick succession through Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, to take a 2-1 lead in the first quarter.