West Bengal: IAF carries out rescue operations, saved 31 people from rooftops

Kolkata: Rescue and relief operations were conducted Monday by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in flood-hit areas of Dhanyaghori GP of Khanakul 2 Block in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. A total of 31 people were rescued from rooftops by IAF helicopters and brought to safety in Arambagh. In addition, helicopters dropped emergency food supplies in flood-affected areas of the state.

Indian Air Force undertook missions in the flood-affected areas of Dhanyaghari GP of Khanakul 2 block, in West Bengal. IAF helicopters rescued 31 people from rooftops & brought them to safety to Arambaug. The helicopters also dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas. pic.twitter.com/sYoQl4i8ud — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Moreover, helicopters deployed in flooded Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh rescued 10 people.

In Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where torrential rains for the last few days have caused life to fall out of gear, at least nine people have died in rain-related incidents. Showers have also soaked many parts of north India.

Meteorologists have issued an ‘orange alert’ after heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported in almost half of Madhya Pradesh, which so far has received 3% more rain than average.