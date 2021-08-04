BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for tweeting photos of victim’s family

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for posting a photo of a rape victim’s parents on social media.

Earlier today, the Congress leader paid a visit to the family of a nine-year-old girl who was reportedly raped and killed in Delhi. On Twitter, he also posted a photo of himself with them.

The Congress MP’s tweet, according to BJP leader Sambit Patra, is in violation of Section 23 of the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, which bans exposing the minor’s name.

‘His (Rahul Gandhi) tweet violates Section 23 of POCSO Act and Section 74 of Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act that prohibits revealing the minor’s identity. He revealed the identity of the child’s family and is using the issue for his political agenda,’ the BJP spokesperson said.

He requested that the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights take stern action against him and issue a notice under the POCSO Act. ‘No one is a VIP. Rahul Gandhi must be answerable to this,’ Patra said.

??? ?? ????? ?? ?? ?? NCPCR ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ??? ?????? ?? Section 23 of POCSO act ?? section 74 of the Juvenile justice care & protection of children act ?? ??????? ???? ??? ??, NCPCR ???? ??????? ??? ?? ????? ????? ?? ????? ???? ???? – ??. @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/X4TpiQsAa3 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 4, 2021

A priest and three other men allegedly gang-raped the minor girl in the Cantonment area of the national capital on August 1, sparking outrage across the country. The four accused incinerated the victim’s corpse without her family’s consent at Old Nangal crematorium.

Addressing media after meeting the girl’s family, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have said that I am standing with them until they get justice.’