Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics: India assured of another medal as Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters final

Tokyo: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya entered the finals of men’s 57 kilogram category at the Tokyo Olympics. Thus he has assured a medal for the country. Ravi Kumar defeated Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan to enter the finals.

Also Read: T20I World Cup: India and Pakistan to clash on October 24

The two time Asian Championship gold medalist Ravi Kumar will be the fifth wrestler from India to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav (bronze in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012) and Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in 2008) and Sakshi Malik (bronze in 2016).

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze medal as she lost to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight semi-final on Wednesday.