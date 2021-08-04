Emirates Airline announces new flight suspension update

Dubai: Emirates Airline has extended the suspension on flights to and from Nigeria until at least August 15. The Dubai-based air carrier said that the decision is taken in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from Nigeria into the UAE.

‘Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled,’ Emirates said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority has announced that certain categories of residents – stranded in six countries – can travel to UAE from August 5. As per the new order, expats with valid residency visas who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE are among the new categories that will be allowed to travel to the UAE. They must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel and hold a certificate that proves this.

Emirates will only allow transit passengers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Africa, Vietnam and Zambia.