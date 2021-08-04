Emirates Airline issues new guidelines for return of stranded passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airline has updated new travel guidelines for passengers travelling from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. Earlier on Tuesday, the authorities in UAE has allowed expats stranded in these countries for their return to the UAE

As per the new announcement, all passengers with a valid UAE residence visa who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and who hold an official vaccination certificate issued and approved by relevant authorities in the UAE are permitted to return to the UAE. At least 14 days must have passed since the last required dose of the vaccine was administered.

All passengers transiting through UAE must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate and the test should have been taken within 72hr or less from the departure time.

Only golden and silver residency visa holders, health workers including doctors, nurses and technicians, professionals working in the education sector including professors, teachers and students studying in the UAE, government employees, exhibitors and participants who are under the sponsorship of Expo 2020 are exempted from these rules.

Also, all passengers must follow the following rules:

Dubai visa holders must apply for pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Passengers must have a valid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only Covid-19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.

Passengers must complete a Covid-19 rapid test four hours before the departure of their flight.

Passengers must complete a Covid19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

UAE nationals are exempted from the above requirements but subject to Covid19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.