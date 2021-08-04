Hijri New Year holiday announced in UAE

Dubai: The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has announced the Hijri New Year holiday. The Hijri New Year holiday for public sector will be on Thursday, August 12.

The month of Zul Hijjah is likely to end on Monday, August 9 and if it lasts 30 days then Tuesday, August 10 will be Muharram 1, 1443. However, if the month of Zul Hijjah lasts only 29 days, then Muharram 1 will fall on Monday, August 9. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.