Orangutan poses with sunglasses dropped by a tourist, netizens love its style

New Delhi: Animals are undeniably intelligent, and this viral video of an orangutan wearing sunglasses proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that it is the most intelligent of all nonhuman primates.

In a viral video posted on Instagram by a handle called Olita Tetsu, she drops her glasses at the orangutan enclosure at the Taman Safari in Bogor, Indonesia, and what follows is both hilarious and incredible.

In the video we can see an orangutan carrying a baby walk up to the sunglasses, pick it up, and put it on. Yes, it was obvious to the astute ape what to do with it.

‘I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story,’ Tetsu said while sharing the video that has gone viral on social media.The large ape threw the glasses outside the enclosure after playing with them in an act of returning the woman’s glasses.

The video has gone viral, with viewers marvelling at the orangutan’s human-like characteristics. One user claimed that they can talk but don’t because they don’t want to pay taxes.

