Rapper Honey Singh’s wife files domestic violence case, demands 10 crore

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against him, seeking Rs 10 crore under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, claiming she was treated like a ‘farm animal…being treated cruelly.’

According to her lawyer, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued a notice to Yo yo Honey Singh, instructing him not to alienate or create any third-party rights in their jointly owned property in Noida, or to dispose of his wife’s jewelry and other items.

Singh’s wife, Shalini Talwar, claims that she has been the victim of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse from her husband and his family.

Talwar, 38, claims Singh has beaten her numerous times in recent years and that she is constantly afraid of him and his family, who have threatened her with physical harm.

‘Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,’ she stated in the plea, filed through advocates Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and GG Kashyap.

On January 23, 2011, Hirdesh Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar married.

Talwar has stated in her plea that she has been physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years.

She described how Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to the point where she began to see herself as a ‘farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being cruelly treated.’

Talwar also accused her husband of cheating, alleging that he had casual sex with multiple women on a regular basis, refused to wear his wedding ring, and beat her mercilessly for posting their wedding photos online.