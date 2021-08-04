Shocking revelation; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday that Governor Andrew Cuomo ‘sexually harassed multiple women,’ including employees, as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into allegations against the powerful Democrat.

‘The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,’ James said at a news conference.

She said ‘the investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.’

Cuomo and his senior team were also found to have taken retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, according to the investigation. Evidence discovered during the investigation, as well as the report, will be made public, according to James.

Cuomo drew national praise for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis in New York early in the pandemic, and at least eight women, former or current aides have come forward to denounce what they said were inappropriate words and gestures from him.

Last year, he allegedly slipped his hand under her blouse, according to one former employee.