State govt makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for tourists

Chandigarh: The government of Himachal Pradesh has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for tourists entering the state. Tourists entering the state must carry a negative Covid report that is not older than 72 hours.

The government added that people who present vaccination certificates (both one or two) are welcome to enter the state. The negative Covid report rule, however, does not apply to locals.

Read also: Wifi in trains not cost effective, Railways drops the plan

After the Himachal Pradesh government relaxed Covid-19-related restrictions, a massive influx of tourists caused unprecedented traffic jams on national highways. Additionally, parking lots were packed to capacity and people were forced to stay in their vehicles overnight due to the full occupancy of hotels. Major tourist spots, including Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, were almost full and tourists had to head to less popular areas and stay in guest houses or homestays.

In the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh reported one death and 208 positive cases of Covid-19.