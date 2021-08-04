State to reopen schools, malls, cinema halls from August 7

Patna: Bihar government has announced relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. As per the new order, all shopping malls, cinema halls, educational institutions, markets and bazaars will be allowed to reopen from August 7.

As per the government notification, schools for classes 9-12 can reopen from August 7 and for classes 1-8 can reopen from August 16, with 50% capacity and only vaccinated staff will be allowed to enter the school. Coaching institutes can operate with 50% attendance on alternate days.

Public transport will be allowed to operate at full capacity. Cinema halls, shopping malls to open with adequate COVID-19 restrictions but religious places and places of worship will remain shut.