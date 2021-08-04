Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles at record highs

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended high for the second day in a row. The equity benchmarks ended at record highs due to the gains in the banking and financial services shares.

BSE Sensex ended 546 points or 1% higher at an all-time high of 54,369.77. NSE Nifty settled at a record high of 16,258.80, higher by 128 points or 0.79%. Five of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market on the BSE was negative as 2,119 shares ended lower while 1,137 closed higher.

The top gainers were State Bank of India, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel. The top losers were Grasim, Tata Motors, Titan, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum, Nestle India, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement.