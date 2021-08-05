Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal for India

Tokyo: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver medal in the men’s’ 57-kilogram category at the Tokyo Olympics. Dahiya lost to two-time defending world champion Zavur Uguev of Russia in the finals. This is India’s fifth medal and the second silver at the Tokyo Olympics. This medal is also India’s fourth consecutive medal in wrestling at Olympics.

The two-time Asian Championship gold medalist Ravi Kumar is the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav (bronze in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012) and Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in 2008) and Sakshi Malik (bronze in 2016).