Casteist slurs, abuses thrown at Indian Hockey star Vandana Katariya’s family

At a time when everyone is trying to boost the morale of the Indian Olympic team in Tokyo, a few upper caste men harassed hockey star Vandana Katariya’s family in Haridwar. Following India’s loss to Argentina in the women’s hockey semi-final match at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, casteist slurs were reportedly directed at her family, who live in Roshnabad village in Haridwar.

They mocked the family by bursting crackers and danced outside their home, shouting that India lost since it had ‘too many Dalit players.’

Vandana Katariya’s family was so upset by the incident that they reported it to the local police, who later arrested one of the two suspects. Katariya’s family expressed their pride in the Indian women’s hockey team’s fighting spirit while telling the police about the incident.

Shekhar, Vandana’s brother, revealed that his family was harassed shortly after the match and that people from the upper caste made fun of them.

When his family came out, he said, they didn’t stop and made casteist remarks at them. The SHO of the Sidcul police station confirmed that the Katariya family had filed a complaint and that the matter was being investigated.