‘Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a cheat’, says KPCC president K Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president K Sudhakaran harshly criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his government’s decision not to extend the validity of PSC rank lists. Sudhakaran accused that the government took this decision to facilitate backdoor appointments and nepotism. The Congress MP from Kannur also listed the names of CPM leaders whose kith and kin got government jobs.

‘To a certain extent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a cheat. Otherwise, he could have taken steps to keep the LDF government’s promise to thousands of job aspirants included in PSC rank lists. The LDF government has dashed the hopes of youngsters. I do not know what Pinarayi will gain by taking such a stubborn stand. I was taken aback by Pinarayi’s decision to appeal against the Thiruvananthapuram Administrative Tribunal’s verdict,’ said Sudhakaran at a press meet.

The Congress leader also asked the state government to review its Covid-19 protocols. ‘The irony is that if an individual needs to visit a shop, he or she should produce a COVID-19 certificate. But a person who visits the beverages counter does not have to produce the same. Also, the state government has failed to provide adequate numbers of vaccine to people,’ said Sudhakaran.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Kerala government, entry into shops, markets, banks, public and private offices and tourist spaces is now allowed only for those who can produce RTPCR negative certificate valid for 72 hours; if first dose vaccine is at least taken two weeks ago; or for those who have been tested positive, the positivity report should be at least one month old.