Emirates Airline announces new offer for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airline has announced a new offer for passengers. The Dubai-based air carrier announced that all passengers travelling to and from any destination in Africa can check-in up to 64kg of free baggage. This new offer will come to effect on August 9.

The airline said that passengers travelling in First and Business class on any African route can check in up to 64kg of free baggage or two pieces of 32kg each. Customers flying in Economy class on Saver, Flex and Flex Plus fares, can enjoy up to 46kg of free check-in baggage allowance or two pieces of 23kg each, while those on Special fares will have one free check-in bag of up to 23kg.

At present, the airline is operating flights to more than a dozen cities in Africa. Emirates has also resumed flight services to over 120 destinations.