India-UAE flights: New guidelines announced for passengers

Abu Dhabi: All UAE residents coming to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah from India must quarantine at home for 10 days. The national air carrier of India, Air India and its subsidiary Air Indian Express has updated this.

The airlines in a circular issued to travel agents informed that passengers landing at these two airports in the UAE must wear a tracking device during the quarantine period and also must take PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.

Earlier, a circular issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in UAE also said that all passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda must undergo a 10-day quarantine. Passengers travelling to Dubai and Sharjah must undergo a PCR test on arrival, but they don’t need to quarantine for 10 days.

Earlier the authorities in UAE had allowed residents who received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies to return to UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.