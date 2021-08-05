Israel ready to attack Iran, says Defense Minister

Tel Aviv: Defense Minister of Israel, Benny Gantz has said that the country is fully prepared to attack Iran. Gantz also said that there must be a global response to the threat that the Islamic republic poses.

‘Israel is ready to attack Iran, yes’, Gantz told Ynet on Thursday. We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran. The world needs to take action against Iran now,’ Gantz added.

‘Iran is a global and regional problem and an Israeli challenge. We need to continue to develop our abilities to cope with multiple fronts, for this is the future,’ said the Israeli minister.

There was no immediate reaction by Iran to this comment.

The tension between Israel and Iran had escalated after an Israeli owned tanker was attacked off the Coast of Oman using a drone. Israel, the U.S. and the U.K. had accused that Iran was behind the attack in which two crew members were killed.