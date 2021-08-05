NCPCR issues notice to Twitter India over Rahul Gandhi’s tweet revealing Delhi rape & murder victim’s family

Twitter India has been notified by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for posting a photo of a minor Dalit rape victim’s family on Twitter. He posted a photo of himself comforting the parents of a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly killed in a brutal sexual assault. He wrote: ‘The parents’ tears ask for only one thing: their daughter, the country’s daughter, deserves justice. And I stand with them in this fight’.

A notice signed by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo says that Rahul Gandhi, former President of the Congress party, violated sections of the Juvenile Justice Act that prohibit disclosure of children’s identities and of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act that establish procedures for reporting child sexual abuse. ‘I told them that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them till they get justice and will not back down even an inch,’ Gandhi said after meeting with the girl’s parents.

In response to the girl’s parents’ claims, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has started an investigation and summoned the Delhi Police about the girl’s body being forcefully cremated by a crematorium priest, claiming she was electrocuted. Locals, including the parents of the victim, staged a protest in Old Nangal, calling for capital punishment for the accused. A rape charge has been added to the FIR based on the statement of the victim’s mother, police said on Monday. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

Read more: Chinese negotiating strategy uses time to its advantage: Ex Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

Despite Delhi Police’s assurances that strict legal action will be taken against the accused, opposition parties targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident on Tuesday, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital. BJP accused Congress and Gandhi of politicizing the rape case. It is illegal for the media in India to publish anything that could identify minors in conflict with the law, as well as victims of crimes.