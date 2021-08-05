Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for third day in a row. he equity indices touched the record higher on Thursday due to gains in Reliance Industries, HCL, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Bharati Airtel.

BSE Sensex settled at 54,492.84, higher by 123 points. NSE Nifty ended 36 points higher at 16.294.60. Meanwhile, 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth on the BSE was negative as 2,031 shares ended lower while 1,197 closed higher.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US Dollar, UAE dirham

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, UPL, Grasim Industries and UltraTech Cement.