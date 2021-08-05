Surat Zoo Gets Pair of Majestic White Tigers From Rajkot

Surat residents can now see beautiful white tigers thanks to the Animal Exchange Program, which saw the Surat Sarthana Nature Park receive a pair of the majestic creatures from Rajkot’s Pradyuman Zoological Park on Tuesday. Both tigers are two years and four months old, according to zoo officials. The female tiger is named Girima, and the male tiger is named Gaurav, according to the zoo official.

‘Both Girima and Gaurav are two years and four months old. They will remain in quarantine for 10-15 days and will later be kept for public display,’ added the official.

According to the report, under an animal exchange program, rare species that are listed on the government’s list and have appropriate documents are exchanged and traded from one zoo to another. Animal exchange is primarily used to balance endangered wild fauna and flora species.

The Surat zoo also received pairs of foxes and silver pheasants under the program.