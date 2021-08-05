‘The intention of the opposition parties is to create roadblocks on the path of development’: Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition parties for disrupting the Parliament proceedings and accused that their aim is to create roadblocks on the path of development. Prime Minister claimed that they cannot stop the country from marching forward.

‘No matter how much some people (Opposition) try to disrupt Parliament proceedings and stall the development of the country, our country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics,’ said Prime Minister while addressing the beneficiaries of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the virtual event.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing food grains to beneficiaries of the scheme.

Prime Minister also said that August 5 will be remembered in history. ‘Two years ago on this day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, the first step was taken towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today, construction of a grand Ram Temple is underway,’ said PM.

The proceedings of both the houses of parliament were disrupted continuously by the protests by opposition MPs over Pegasus row and farmer’s protest.