UK includes India, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain to ‘Covid-19 amber list’

London: The United Kingdom has included India, UAE, Qatar, Georgia, Mexico and Bahrain to the Covid-19 amber list for medium-risk travel. The passengers coming from the countries included in the amber list are exempted from hotel quarantine. Also, fully vaccinated passengers from France are also exempted from quarantine.

‘The UK government has announced an update to the ‘Red-Amber-Green’ traffic light ratings for arrivals into England. From 4am (BST) on Sunday 8 August, India will move from the red to the amber list,’ the British High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement.

‘You must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England. On your arrival in England, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Also, you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8,’ it said.

Also Read: Rockets from Lebanon hit Israel, drawing Israeli retaliation

The UK government had classified countries in three list – Green list, Red list, Amber List-according to the Covid-19 risk. Green-listed countries are considered low risk and amber-listed countries are medium risk. Passengers coming from red listed countries must undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine.

UK administration has also included Austria, Norway, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia and Romania to the green list.

‘All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am. While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination program,’ said Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps.