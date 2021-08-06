Boy killed in wall collapse in Jhalawar

Kota: After incessant rains over the past few days, a 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him in a village in Jhalawar district on Friday.

Asnawar, Khanpur, and Sarola areas of Jhalawar were already facing flood-like conditions due to heavy rainfall over the last six days, but the situation deteriorated on Friday morning as two dams released more than 1.5 lakh cusec of water.

According to assistant engineer Surendra Dhakad, the Kalisindh dam opened 10 gates at 11 am and released more than 1,18,000 cusec of water. More gates may be opened later in the day as the water level in the dam rises, he said. Bhim Sagar dam also opened five gates and released nearly 50,000 cusec feet of water.

In addition to the teenager who died in Chandkhedi village under the Khanpur police station area of the district, two more houses collapsed in Borda village, but nobody was injured. The body has been taken to a local hospital for autopsy, Rameshchand, the SHO of Khanpur Police station said

‘Entire Khanpur area has turned into an island surrounded by the heavy flow of water, and several people were reportedly trapped in their villages, while the Jhalawar-Baran highway was disconnected due to heavy waterlogging,’ he said.

According to the SHO, about 18 people are trapped in a house in Galana village, as well as six more in Khanpur town, rescue operations are underway. An official from the Jhalawar flood control cell said, over three dozen villages in Asnawar, Khanpur and Sarola areas of Jhalawar are inundated as the Ujjad, Rupehali, Chapi, Parvan and the Kalisindh rivers are over-flowing.

Rajesh Yadav, assistant superintendent of police, Jhalawar, said that people trapped in Khanpur, Asnawar, and Sarolakalan police station areas are being rescued and moved to safer locations.