Dowry death case: Vismaya’s husband loses his job

Thiruvananthapuram: Kiran Kumar S, the prime accused in the Vismaya Nair dowry death case in Kerala, has been dismissed from his position with the state’s transport department after an inquiry.

The concerned department was provided 45 days to complete the probe against Kiran Kumar by Transport Minister Antony Raju. According to him, the probe was completed today. The minister said the investigation, which included police inputs, witness testimonies, and Kiran Kumar’s account, determined that Kiran Kumar violated service rules.

Vismaya, wife of Kiran Kumar, was found hanging in the bathroom of his home on June 24. Earlier, the 24-year-old Ayurveda medicine student had shown her family members photos of alleged torture she endured. She had claimed in her WhatsApp messages that Kiran Kumar had dragged her by the hair and stamped on her face. Her family alleged that after her death, she had been harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands since the wedding in June 2020. The 30-year-old Kiran Kumar was subsequently arrested and suspended from his job.

Thrivikraman Nair, Vismaya’s father, said the family had given her 800 grams of gold, over an acre of land, and a car worth Rs 10 lakh as dowry. ‘After 6 months, Kiran wanted a new car or 10 lakh rupees. Even before marriage, they didn’t ask for dowry, but they wanted to know what I am gifting my daughter,’ he had told NDTV.

As a result of the harassment and assault, Vismaya had temporarily moved to her parent’s home, but later returned to her husband. Vismaya’s death had sparked outrage in Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister, condemned the ‘barbaric dowry system’ and announced that special officers would handle such complaints.