Emirates Airlines announces two more flights

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will resume flights to Glasgow and Scotland from August 11. The Dubai-based air carrier took this decision as UK included the UAE in its ‘amber list’.

It will operate four flights a week from August to October 30 to Glasgow. Emirate’s flight EK 27 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 07:50 hours, arriving at Glasgow International Airport at 12:45 hours the same day.

The return flight, EK 28, will depart Glasgow at 14:35 hours, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Dubai at 01:05 hours the following day.

From September onwards, Emirates will increase its flight frequency to a daily service.

‘Emirates welcomes the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s ‘amber list’ for international travel, reflecting the extensive steps that have been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE,’ said Adnan Kazim, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer.

Fully vaccinated passengers from the UAE are exempted from quarantine.