Experienced social media bullying even before I entered films: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has established himself in the film industry despite having only a few flicks under his belt. Tiger has been the subject of several critiques and trolling for his appearance and acting abilities since his debut. Recently, the actor mentioned how he was exposed to harassment even before entering the industry.

On Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch 2 show, the Heropanti actor revealed that he had been bullied on social media even before he started acting in movies. Tiger admitted that he was frequently teased because of his appearance. ‘I was made fun of for my looks. People would say he is a hero or heroine. Doesn’t even look like Jaggu (Jackie Shroff) dada’s son. His lips are so red, doesn’t have a beard, etc,’ he said.

The actor, on the other hand, did not let this bother him and instead chose to see it as a great experience. He also had a message for young people who had gone through something similar, saying: ‘I keep telling everyone that you are being trolled because you made an impact. It doesn’t necessarily have to be negative.’

Tiger also read aloud the comments, in which he was generally harassed or ridiculed and responded in a light-hearted manner. When Arbaaz read a comment that stated Tiger was ‘forced into acting,’ the actor admitted that he had no intention of becoming a movie star and instead wanted to play football for his nation. ‘But in schools, cricket is the only sport that gets hype. I did not get that chance and given I was being offered films, I decided to use my sportsman dedication towards acting,’ he added.