Facebook has changed its Privacy Settings; here is what it means for you

Facebook is making changes to its platform, or at least a portion of it, to make things easier for its users. The social media behemoth announced today that the Settings section of its mobile apps will be updated. These changes are intended to simplify the available options and make it easier for users to find what they need. In a nutshell, Facebook is attempting to simplify things.

Trending News: Bizarre ‘Trust Test’: Man drives with girlfriend tied to roof. Watch video

Account settings, Security, Privacy, Your Facebook Information, Ads, Stories, Notifications, Shortcuts, News Feed Settings, and Media and Contacts are the current sections of Facebook’s Settings. Now, Facebook has announced that it will consolidate some of these categories into a single category. ‘Whether it’s managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn’t have to think too hard about where to start. That’s why we’ve reduced the number of categories, and renamed them to more closely match people’s mental models,’ Facebook wrote in a blog post.

In news today: Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona club

Facebook has now divided its settings into six categories, each of which contains a number of related options.

Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies are among the items on the list. ‘We’ve also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don’t know the exact name or location of the setting you’re looking for,’ the company added.

The social media behemoth also announced that several standalone settings will be relocated to live alongside related settings. For example, the News Feed setting, which was previously housed in its own category, has been moved to Preferences, where it is now grouped with other similar settings.

In terms of when this update will be available, Facebook says it has begun rolling out its redesigned Settings section for Android, iOS, mobile web, and FB Lite apps. Don’t worry if you haven’t yet received the update. It will be delivered within a few days.