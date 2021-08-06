Farhan Akhtar gets trolled for wishing women’s hockey team instead of men’s team for Olympic win

Netizens started to troll Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar after he wished the wrong Indian hockey team for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Men’s Hockey Team made the country proud by earning a bronze medal at the Olympics on Thursday.

In the spur of the moment, the actor took to his Twitter handle and by mistake, congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team instead of the Men’s team. Farhan later removed the post after realising his error.

The actor then followed up with a fresh tweet congratulating the Men’s Hockey Team.

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

However, before he deleted his tweet, a few netizens took advantage of the chance to grab a screenshot of it and chastise Farhan for his mistake. Take a look at a few of their tweets:

Also Read: Pay 30 lakh entry tax for Rolls-Royce, even milk vendors pay tax: Court to Dhanush

Another Goof up: Farhan Akhtar Congratulates women's #hockeyindia team after men in blue bring home the bronze at #Olympics, deletes tweet pic.twitter.com/p7dFYh8kkk — Megh Updates ? (@MeghUpdates) August 5, 2021

The emptiness of #Bollywood and the so called torch bearer of Bollywood activism #farhanakhtar pic.twitter.com/yQUk4y6TLQ — Sushant Shetty (@shetty_sushant) August 5, 2021

Tweet deleted by @FarOutAkhtar . First CAA blunder and now this ???? pic.twitter.com/H3DuuDWUmc — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 5, 2021

In some other world ? pic.twitter.com/Qv4E3DbtUN — Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) August 5, 2021