Farhan Akhtar gets trolled for wishing women’s hockey team instead of men’s team for Olympic win

Aug 6, 2021, 03:32 pm IST

Netizens started to troll Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar after he wished the wrong Indian hockey team for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Men’s Hockey Team made the country proud by earning a bronze medal at the Olympics on Thursday.

In the spur of the moment, the actor took to his Twitter handle and by mistake, congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team instead of the Men’s team. Farhan later removed the post after realising his error.

 

The actor then followed up with a fresh tweet congratulating the Men’s Hockey Team.

However, before he deleted his tweet, a few netizens took advantage of the chance to grab a screenshot of it and chastise Farhan for his mistake. Take a look at a few of their tweets:

