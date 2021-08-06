Fish with human-like teeth caught in US; pics go viral

North Carolina: Netizens freaked out after a fish found off the coast of the United States has human-like teeth.

Jennette’s Pier shared the bizarre capture on Facebook on Tuesday, saying fisherman Nathan Martin caught the ‘nice toothy 9 lb’ sheepshead fish.

Sheepshead fish can be found in and around rocks, jetties, reefs and even bridges. Because of their black and white stripes, they are sometimes known as convict fish.

In one of the shots, the sheepshead fish is seen flashing its pearly-white teeth on both sides.

According to Scientific American, the teeth of sheepsheads are comparable to those of humans since they are both omnivores. The fish weigh between 5 and 15 pounds on average. They can be seen all year in the coastal waters of North Carolina. Sheepshead fish utilise their front teeth to break prey shells.

The images have received more than 1,200 likes and hundreds of comments on social media. One user commented: ‘Is this where dentures come from?’ Another wrote: ‘That fish has better teeth than me.’ A netizen responded: ‘That’s terrifying.’

The teeth of a sheepshead fish have previously perplexed internet users. A fisherman called Paul Lore captured a sheepshead in Melbourne, Florida, southwest of Orlando, in February.

‘The teeth can only be described as human-like teeth, but upon further inspection, you’ll notice they have rows of these teeth like a shark. Most of them have two to three rows with very strong bite power – not enough to take a finger but enough to make you never go near the teeth again,’ Paul had said.