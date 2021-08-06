It all happened very organically: Sanya Malhotra on turning vegetarian

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has given up meat and pledged to remain a vegetarian for the rest of her life. In a recent interview with a prominent newspaper, Sanya said that she had intended to do so for a long time. ‘This year, it all happened very organically. Also, because of the second lockdown amid the pandemic.’

The 29-year-old elaborates on how the second lockdown aided her in embracing the lifestyle change, saying: ‘Since I was alone in Mumbai, it gave me a lot of time to experiment in the kitchen and make good vegetarian and vegan stuff for myself to eat. During all that, I found a lot of substitutes for meat and eggs and dairy that I was used to eating. In fact, now, I’m actually enjoying eating all the substitutes.’

Furthermore, she said: ‘I can see a lot of difference (after the decision). I have a lot of energy during the day and just feel lighter, as opposed to the times when I used to eat non-vegetarian food. Now, I’m hoping that I’ll find a substitute for dahi (curd) soon so that I can turn vegan also. Because I love my dahi with my dal chawal.’

The actress is pleased that her small move toward a greener lifestyle is also a small step toward the development of the world. ‘Being environmentally conscious and aware is an extremely crucial part of our lives, especially right now. In order to maintain the sustainability of the planet, everyone needs to do their bit. I’m taking my baby steps towards being environmentally conscious or aware and I’d suggest other people also start today to implement more planet-friendly changes in your life,’ she concluded.