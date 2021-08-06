Simbu’s upcoming film poster released, the actor looks unrecognizable

On Friday, August 6, director Gautham Vasudev Menon took to social media to reveal the new title and the first look poster for his upcoming film with actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. Fans were taken aback by the news, as the film was previously known as Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.

Vendu Thanindathu Kadhu is now the official title of the film. A wounded Simbu stands in front of a forest fire in the new poster. The film’s new title and poster suggest that it will deal with deforestation and wildfires.

Trending Today: Man kills girlfriend, removes skin and lives with corpse for 7 months

Sharing the poster, Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on Thursday: ‘Here’s the title and first look of the new film with @TRSilambarasan @arrahman @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @Ashkum19 Thank you to everybody who made this possible.’ However, the director did not cite why the title of the film has been changed in his tweet.

The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the Vels Film International banner and features music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Simbu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and composer AR Rahman previously collaborated on films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

In News: Bill Gates regrets meeting convicted sex offender Epstein