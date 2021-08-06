Weekend curfew: Karnataka imposes for districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra

Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government has imposed weekend curfew in all districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. The state government took this decision after considering the surging of Covid -19 cases in these two states and the possibility of the virus spreading into Karnataka from these states.

‘We have decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and the night curfew in force across the state will begin from 9 PM itself instead of 10 PM (it will be from 9 PM to 5 AM), and police have been asked to implement it strictly,’ said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka has intensified testing at inter-state borders with Kerala and Maharashtra to prevent surge in Covid cases.

‘Testing at inter-state border check-posts has been intensified and a negative RT-PCR test report or a certificate on taking two doses of vaccine has been made mandatory for all entering the state from Kerala or Maharashtra,’ said the CM.

The state government has also decided to extend the night curfew, observed daily across all 30 districts, by an hour. ‘Night curfew will now be imposed from 9 pm till 5 am daily. At present, the same used to be in place only from 10 pm,’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.