3 arrested on charge of attempting to murder Chief Minister

Agartala: Tripura police arrested three men on the charge of attempting to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The motive is yet to be ascertained.

As per police, the three men drove a car through the security cordon of the chief minister when he was out on an evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukerjee Lane on Thursday. Biplab Kumar Deb managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisked past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries.

Although the security team of the CM tried to stop the car, the men escaped the scene. Police arrested the accused from Kerchowmuhani area on Thursday evening. A case was registered on an attempt of murder against the CM. They were remanded to 14 days in jail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday.

‘We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19. Now, the police would interrogate them in jail to know their motive behind driving through the security cordon of the Chief Minister’, said the Assistant Public prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar.