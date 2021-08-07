Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Mumbai rail stations scarred by bomb threat call; Security tightened

Mumbai: After a police official received an anonymous call reporting bombs being planted in three prominent Mumbai railway stations and at Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, security has been stepped up at these locations, an official said. However, none of the objects found so far have been suspicious, he added.

According to the police official, the caller identified bombs as being planted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow.

In response to the phone call, the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force conducted a search operation in conjunction with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police. ‘Nothing suspicious has so far been discovered at these places, but a heavy police presence has been set up,’ he said. A thorough investigation is underway.