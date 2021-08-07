Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal

Tokyo: India bagged another medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the men’s 65-kilogram category. Second seeded Punia defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan by 8-0 for the bronze medal contest.

Thus Punia becomes the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic bronze medal. Bajrang emulated KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik by winning bronze. Apart from this, Sushil (in 2012) and Ravi Dahiya (in 2020) have bagged silver medals in wrestling for Olympics.