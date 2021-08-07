BSF foils drug smuggling bid, seizes 25 kg cannabis

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a drug smuggling bid and seized 25 kilograms of cannabis from the India-Bangladesh border. The drug was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

‘The security personnel foiled the attempt and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on August 6’, said the BSF.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSF seized 13 kg cannabis from the India-Bangladesh border.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km long international border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 263 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal.