Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai keeps finance, Araga Jnanendra is new Home Minister

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, assigned responsibilities to the 29 ministers who were sworn into his new government on Friday.

While the CM retained important portfolios like finance, Bengaluru development and cabinet affairs, prominent BJP MLAs were given top positions in Bommai’s cabinet.

Sunil Kumar has been assigned the Energy and Power portfolio, according to a government announcement. Primary education has been assigned to BC Nagesh, who has become a minister for the first time, while the home department has been assigned to Aaraga Jnanendra.

On July 28, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The 61-year-old politician was voted as the new head of the Karnataka BJP parliamentary party, succeeding outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Bommai extended his new cabinet by 29 members on Wednesday, a week after taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Bommai mainly kept the previous faces in the cabinet enlargement exercise, which was viewed as the incoming Chief Minister’s first challenge.

Bommai, a North Karnataka Lingayat leader, is a close confidante of Yediyurappa. He served in Yediyurappa’s council of ministers as Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature.

Basavaraj Bommai is also the son of former Chief Minister, late SR Bommai.