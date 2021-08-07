Nursing students from Kerala tests Covid positive in Hassan

Bengaluru: Twenty-one nursing students from Kerala tested positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Thursday. The 21 students were all enrolled in a private nursing college.

The district administration sealed the lodge where the students were living along with their primary contacts. Earlier, they stayed in paying guest accommodation.

Another 24 students are being monitored as primary contacts. The students are enrolled in a nursing college in the Katihalli industrial area. The 21 infected students arrived in Hassan before July 26 to take exams. On arrival, they provided certificates of negative RT-PCR results.

According to reports, a district official stated, ‘On Tuesday, a student who showed Covid symptoms was subjected to RT-PCR test. It confirmed the infection and tests were then conducted on the remaining students in the PG. Most of those infected are asymptomatic.’

RT-PCR tests will be conducted on Friday and Saturday for the primary contacts.