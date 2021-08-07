Senior BJP leader, wife found murdered at home

Tribhuvan Panchal, a BJP politician, and his wife Jashoda were discovered dead at their home in Pala village, Lunavada taluka, Mahisagar district, on Thursday morning. Police suspect the double murder case is the result of personal animosity, based on early evidence.

Panchal’s body was discovered in the residence’s yard and his wife was found murdered inside. According to Lunavada police authorities, the attackers may have slain Jashoda in order to erase her as a witness.

‘We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime but we suspect that the assailants were known to the family. It seems like they intended to only kill Panchal but his wife was a witness to the crime and had identified the assailant, which is why she was killed. We are yet to recover Panchal’s phone, which is missing,’ said Police inspector R D Bharwad of Lunavada police station.

A robbery angle has been ruled out, according to Bharwad, because the intruders did not steal anything from the residence and the entry did not look forceful.

‘The crime occurred late at night or early in the morning. Both the dead were struck on the heads with a sharp object by the assailants. There are no additional obvious damage marks on either body, but an autopsy is being conducted to learn more about the killings. At first glance, the homicides appear to be motivated by personal animosity or a financial or credit issue, the officer added.

Police believe Panchal’s phone is in the hands of one of the perpetrators and have begun monitoring it. Panchal and his wife, both in their 70s, were living alone in their house.

Several police teams have been dispatched to track the assailants. Panchal was a long-serving BJP politician and a member of the party’s executive committee in the district. Locals stated he was also an influential figure in his neighbourhood.