Share of electric vehicles increased by three times in a year

According to the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), the share of electric vehicles increased from 1.2 percent in August 2019 to 3.3 percent in August 2020 to July 2021. The figures were revealed at the ‘Delhi EV Forum,’ which was held by the Delhi government to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the EV Policy’s implementation.

‘In the same period, the number of electric two-wheelers have doubled from 1,013 to 2,243 and the adoption of e-cars have grown by 20 per cent, from 813 to 1,002, in Delhi,’ they said.

Over 140 people from the auto, charging, and fleet industries attended the event.

The city now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles, according to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. ‘This is primarily due to the policy’s systematic implementation, which includes the rollout of financial incentives for EVs and a city-wide awareness campaign called Switch Delhi.’

Gahlot stated, ‘We are committed to our vision of making Delhi a global EV capital.’

He also stated that the Delhi government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to install public charging infrastructure on all DTC properties.