‘The recent storytelling by the enemies is a psychological operation’: Iran

Tehran: Iran has denied any role in the attack against the Israeli owned tanker off Oman’s coast. The Iranian government has rejected the accusations by the US, UK and Israel as psychological operations of enemies and said that the country will sought to enhance the security of the Persian Gulf.

‘If we were to confront enemies…we would declare it openly, so the recent storytelling by the enemies is a psychological operation,’ state media quoted Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran’s senior armed forces spokesman, as saying.

‘Contrary to the strategy of the United States, Britain and the Zionist regime (Israel), which aim to create insecurity …and Iranophobia, Iran’s strategy is to strengthen security in the Persian Gulf’, Shekarchi further added.

The Americans say they recovered parts of Iranian drones from the water….but in which laboratory was this evidence identified as belonging to Iran?’, said Shekarchi.

‘It is noteworthy that this incident was stage-set to occur days before the inauguration of Iran’s new president’, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Two crew members-one British and one Romanian- were killed in a drone attack towards Mercer Street tanker owned by Israeli company Zodiac Maritime. The US military had claimed that the drone was produced in Iran.

‘Preparing forged evidence is not a difficult task as the Zionists excel at preparing forged documents’, said Shekarchi said.

Iran’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Zahra Ershadi rejected the accusations and warned against any retaliation: ‘Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests’.