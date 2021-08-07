US State Department include 5 Islamist militants to ‘Global Terrorist’ list

New York: The US State Department has included five Islamist militants to its Global Terrorist list. The militants included in the list are Bonomade Machude Omar, the senior military commander of Islamic State’s affiliate in Mozambique, Sidang Hitta and Salem Ould al-Hasan, senior leaders of Mali-based al Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and Ali Mohamed Rage and Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, leaders of the al Shabaab group of Somalia. This was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The inclusion in the list will block any ownership or interests in US properties they hold. It will also lead to possible US sanctions on individuals or foreign financial institutions who engage in certain transactions with these militants.

The Department of State, along with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, also has the authority to designate individuals and entities as subject to counter-terrorism sanctions. Most of the organizations on the list are Islamist extremist groups, nationalist/separatist groups, or Marxist militant groups.