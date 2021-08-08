Umrah: Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated foreign pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will soon reopen its borders to fully vaccinated foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah. From August 9, the foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah. At present, only immunized pilgrims’ resident in Saudi Arabia are eligible for Umrah permits. Saudi had started allowing entry to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from August 1.

Foreign pilgrims will have to include authorized Covid-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request. As per the new order, all vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival.

Also Read: Travel guidelines for vaccinated expats in quarantine countries eased

Saudi Arabia allowed people vaccinated using Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to enter the country. They are exempted from institutional quarantine, but they must have a proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within the last 72 hours and register their details with health authorities.

Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages are a major source of revenue for the country. The country generates around 12 billion US dollars annually from these pilgrimages.