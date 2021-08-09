8 killed as truck rams into hut

Rajkot: Eight people including two children aged eight and thirteen and two elderly people were killed when a speedy truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping. The incident occurred in Badhada village of Amreli district of Gujarat at 2.30 am on Monday morning. Two children aged three and seven were also seriously injured in the accident.

The driver of the truck, which was modified to include a crane, lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into the roadside hut in which 10 people were sleeping. The truck was going from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli district.

The deceased have been identified as Pujaben Solanki (8), Lakshmiben Solanki (30), Shukanben Solanki (13), Hemrajbhai Solanki (37), Narshibhai Sankhla (60), Navdhanbhai Sankhla (65), Virambhai Rathod (35), and Lalabhai Rathod (20).

The Gujarat government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of each of the deceased.